Recreation Notes: Ridgefield Parks and Rec offers ski, snowboard lessons

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation has partnered up with Thunder Ridge Ski Resort in nearby Patterson, N.Y., which is just 30 minutes away. When you sign up for ski or snowboard lessons through Parks & Recreation, you will save compared to the regular rates. Group lessons are available for children in first through 12th grade. Classes are available seven days a week at designated times. This is a great way to have your kids learn the sport before heading on a family trip this winter.

Keep your kids active and safe on their school early dismissal days at our Come & Play Half-Days. There will be sports, games, contests, team building, challenges, and more. Enjoy the mix of high intensity and low-impact activities so that every type of kids has their moment to shine. Transportation is available from Ridgefield public elementary schools. Come & Play Half-Days are available from noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 12, Jan. 9, March 12, and April 16.

Now is the perfect time to get fit. Come for a free one-week trial of our All-Inclusive individual or family membership at the Recreation Center. For more details, please visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.

Kathy Fassman