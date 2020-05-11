Recreated Images Contest ends Friday

As of 1:30 p.m., Monday, May 11, 2020, the Ridgefield Recreated Images Contest has generated more than $3,000 in contributions to benefit the Ridgefield Food Pantry/Emergency Fund. Running until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 15, the contest features six classic American images recreated by Ridgefield residents using only items found in their homes. Everyone is invited to “vote” for their favorite recreated image(s) by visiting ridgefielddems.net/recreated-images-food-pantry, clicking on an image, and contributing to the Ridgefield Food Bank/Emergency Fund. Contestants donated their efforts to help neighbors in need.

The competition has tightened, with a tie for 2nd place between Aimee Berger-Girvalo’s recreation of the statue of Revolutionary War heroine Sybil Ludington and Sean & Tao Connelly’s recreation of “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima.”

The following is a list of contestants, their recreated images and the money they have raised:

Barbara Jennes, Emily Dickinson, $750; Aimee Berger-Girvalom Statue of Sybil Ludington, $630; Connelly Family, “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima,” $630; Jessica Mancini, “We Can Do It,” $465; Susie Buckley, Saturday Evening Post cover, $295; Carina Borgia-Drake, “Hope,” $255.

So far, the contest has raised $3,025.

The contest is sponsored by the Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee (DTC) and is hosted online at: ridgefielddems.net/recreated-images-food-pantry/. Contributions are collected by the Friends of Ridgefield Community Programs Inc., a 501(c)(3) tax exempt charitable organization that manages all online fundraising for the Ridgefield Food Pantry/Emergency Fund (and other local charities). Friends of Ridgefield will distribute all proceeds directly to the Food Pantry/Emergency Fund; the DTC has no insight into the contribution platform or contributors.

Visit ridgefielddems.net/recreated-images-food-pantry by 5 pm, Friday, May 11, to “vote” in the contest by making a contribution to the Food Pantry/Emergency Fund.