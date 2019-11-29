Record cold could arrive in Las Vegas this weekend

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada meteorologists have advised residents to prepare for potential record-breaking cold this weekend following recent wintry weather.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that meteorologists from the National Weather Service have predicted high temperatures would be at their lowest Friday through Sunday at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

Meteorologists say the Friday forecast shows a high of 49 degrees Fahrenheit, 3 degrees above the 2006 record.

Meteorologists say Saturday’s 47-degree high is predicted to tie its 2006 record while Sunday’s 51-degree high is predicted to tie its 2004 record.

Officials say the forecast comes days after a Thanksgiving storm left up to a quarter-inch of rain in southern Nevada.

