Recess Playscape to open on Danbury Road in Ridgefield

Who said recess had to be limited to the middle of the day?

Recess Playscape will challenge that notion when it opens for business on Danbury Road this fall.

The business will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m, and will feature physical play spaces and arts and crafts stations for young children.

Recess Playscape will be located in the former GNC and Buddi Mat locations at 64 and 66 Danbury Road.

Owner Christopher Rollinson, who filed for permits with the town this summer, said that the goal of the Recess Playscape is to promote educational, artistic and fine motor skill development.

“A family-friendly place is coming to Ridgefield. We are building a new community where kids and parents can take a break and have FUN,” the business wrote on its website.

The business will have 90-minute classes allowing parents the ability to drop off their children for supervised activities and art projects.

For more information, call 203-244-5928 or visit recessct.com.