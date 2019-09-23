Ridgefield rec center to host blood drive

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield rec center to host blood drive 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Park and Recreation Center will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.

The rec center is lcoated 195 Danbury Road.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

To make an appointment or for more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Other drives

There will be American Red Cross blood drives in the following towns this fall:

Bethel

9/26/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church, 141 Greenwood Avenue

Danbury

9/25/2019: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Western CT State University, 181 White Street

10/3/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hatters Town Park, 7 East Hayes Town Road

10/5/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Danbury Church of Christ, 90 Clapboard Ridge Road

10/8/2019: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Danbury Hospital RSM, 24 Hospital Avenue

10/14/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Danbury Volkswagen, 29 Sugar Hollow Road

Westport

9/28/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic Temple Lodge, 210 Post Road E

10/1/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Road East

10/1/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Westport Fire Department, 515 Post Road E

Wilton

9/27/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wilton Meadows Health Care Center, 439 Danbury Road