Barlow Mountain Elementary School has a new principal, Rebecca “Becky” Laus, who has been the assistant principal of Hindley Elementary School in Darien.

“My focus is always on creating the most meaningful learning experiences and positive school climate with students close to my heart and mind,” Laus said in a self-reflection provided as part of the hiring process.

“I am thrilled to welcome this talented educator to Ridgefield,” Superintendent of Schools Susie Da Silva said in a release announcing the hiring Wednesday, July 1. “Ms. Laus comes to everything that she does with a deep love for students and the work that teachers do with them each day.”

Superintendent Da Silva and Laus previously worked together in the Darien Public Schools, where Laus was assistant principal of Hindley Elementary School for four years.

DaSilva called Principal Laus, “a collaborative, organized, visionary leader with a great sense of humor and a willingness to listen.”

At Hindley Elementary School, Laus worked under Principal Julie Droller, who is known to the Ridgefield school community for her five years as principal of Veterans Park Elementary School, from 2006-2011.

“You could not find a candidate with more compassion, expertise, passion, and dedication than Ms. Laus, and I am confident that everyone who knows and works with her would wholeheartedly agree,” Droller wrote in her recommendation. “The combination of her joyful disposition, extensive knowledge and skill set, and communication and organizational skills, is outstanding.”

A Ridgefield Public Schools search committee that worked to fill the Barlow Mountain principal’s position described Ms. Laus as “a natural” and “a breath of fresh air,” as well as “brilliant” and “passionate.”

Cory Gillette, director of humanities for Darien Public Schools, also offered a positive assessment of the departing assistant principal.

“Ms. Laus is the kind of professional educator that any organization would be lucky to have,” Gillette said. “She is highly engaged, smart, warm, and a great partner for students, teachers, and administrators.”

Gillette said Laus is tech-savvy, and knows all the students in her schools by name. She said Laus has a strong ability to connect with families.

“She will be a wonderful addition to the Barlow Mountain Elementary and RPS communities,” Superintendent Da Silva said.