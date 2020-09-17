Realtors group backs Ridgefield candidate Bob Hebert

Bob Hebert Photo: Contributed Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media

Real estate agents are backing Bob Hebert.

The Connecticut Association of Realtors has endorsed Hebert’s candidacy for state representative, urging real estate agents and brokers to support his run for the 111th District seat in the state General Assembly.

“Because of their wide-reaching client relationships throughout the community, the men and women who work in the real estate industry have great insight about the inner-workings of our town,” said Hebert, a Republican who serves on Ridgefield’s Board of Selectmen and was previously on the town Housing Authority. “Through the relationships they have built with their client families and local business, they have an informed perspective about what’s needed in Hartford to bolster our economy and encourage new residents and businesses to move to Connecticut. It’s an honor to have their endorsement.”

Ridgefield and Connecticut Realtors will be keeping close tabs on the recently proposed state bills that seek to eliminate single-family zoning and transfer local control of town planning and zoning commissions to state and neighboring city authorities, a press release said. “As a Ridgefield Realtor, I’m convinced Bob understands the needs of our community and will advocate for issues in Ridgefield’s best interest, said Realtor Carole Cousins.

Hebert, who has had a career in banking and finance, has identified improving the state’s economy, protecting home values, and controlling property taxes as among his top priorities.

The Connecticut Realtors Association represents 17,000 members involved in all aspects of real estate in Connecticut.