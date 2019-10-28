Ready for winter? Preschool students watch fountain get covered

Creative Children's Korner preschool students stand in front of the Cass Gilbert fountain last week. The Fountain is receiving its winter cover in the background.

Creative Children’s Korner preschool students watched the Cass Gilbert fountain receive its winter cover last week.

The annual fall ceremony marks the seasonal change as Ridgefield prepares for the cold, winter months.

School director Helen Kovacs took a group of four-year-old students out to watch the cover go on.

Later in the day, she took children on a “Ridgefield walk” down Main Street where First Selectman Rudy Marconi took time out from his day to talk with the young students.