Re-Opening Committee offers guideline for consumers

From mask-wearing rules — and what to do and not do when people ignore them — to curbside pick-up and “contactless payment,” Ridgefield’s reopening committee has issued guidance for consumers, in advance of plans to start the town’s and the state’s economic re-opening on Wednesday, May 20.

Here’s a look at the committee’s release:

Slow, gradual reopening

Reopening with new safety and wellness protocols is complex. Not all businesses are prepared to reopen on May 20th. Please be mindful that businesses will reopen when they feel it is safe to do so.

Face coverings required

Face coverings are required to enter all businesses in Connecticut (ages 2+), unless you are medically exempt. Businesses can refuse entry to anyone without a face covering. Restaurant patrons may unmask when seated.

Social Distancing

Continue to observe social distancing protocols. Keep at least 6 feet apart. Wear face coverings. Wash

hands/use hand sanitizer frequently. Self-quarantine if ill, or if you come in contact with a COVID-19 carrier.

Choose curbside pick-up

It remains safer to use drive-through windows (where available) or to order ahead for delivery or curbside pickup. Pay via phone, online, or through contactless payment when possible.

Avoid confrontations

These are sensitive times. If you see someone not wearing a face covering in public, or not social distancing, do not confront them. Do the smart thing— keep your distance, keep your cool, and share kindness.

Have confidence

A great deal of thought and community input have been put into these guidelines. Together, we’ll help protect public health and begin restoring Ridgefield’s vibrant economy! Businesses and community working together.