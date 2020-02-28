Rayne, 4-year-old, tuxedo cat looking for furr-ever home

Rayne Rayne Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Rayne, 4-year-old, tuxedo cat looking for furr-ever home 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

We discovered some very interesting facts while searching for the meaning of Rayne, our stunning black and white tuxedo. The name Rayne comes from the French, meaning Queen, the Old English, meaning honored woman, and from Latin, meaning helpful friend. That’s a perfect description of our special sweeheart, Rayne. She is our very own queen. She delivered 4 adorable little black kittens and nursed them to become healthy little princes and princesses.

Rayne is currently the one and only cat in our cat room until some new ones arrive. She is loving every minute of being the queen of the castle. It’s not that she doesn’s appreciate the company of other cats or is antisocial, but being by herself with the volunteers brings out her loving and friendly side.

We’ve gotten some feedback about some recently adopted cats (some you might remember from previous articles). The stories are amazing: two older ones who went home together are so happy and others are thriving marvelously being the one and only.

Rayne is just 4-years-old and hopes to be able to tell her own story about finding her furr-ever home. She loves soaking up the sun, jumping up at wand toys, and batting at cat dancers. She is current with necesssary vaccinations and has been spayed. Come by and meet her. She’d love to be the #1 furry feline in your life and be part of a loving family.

You can visit the ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter’s website at: www.roar-ridgefield.org to learn about adoptable cats and dogs, open hours, and volunteer opportunities. The shelter is located at 45 South St.