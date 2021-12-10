Rastafari want more legal marijuana for freedom of worship LUIS ANDRES HENAO and KWASI GYAMFI ASIEDU , Associated Press Dec. 10, 2021 Updated: Dec. 10, 2021 11:50 a.m.
2 of26 Jahdarah Mahan, a Rastafari from Cincinnati, Ohio poses for a portrait after an event organized by the Columbus, Ohio-based Rastafari Coalition marking the 91st anniversary of the coronation of the late Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. For Rastafari, the ritualistic smoking of marijuana brings them closer to the divine, and as public opinion and policy continues to shift across the world toward the use of cannabis, some are questioning their place in the future of the herb that they consider sacred. Luis Andres Henao/AP Show More Show Less 3 of26
4 of26 Lael Tafari, right, a respected elder in Ohio’s Rastafari community, greets Rastafari adherent Ras Zack Scott, left, on the sidelines of an event organized by the Columbus, Ohio-based Rastafari Coalition marking the 91st anniversary of the coronation of the late Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. Luis Andres Henao/AP Show More Show Less
8 of26 Mark Hunter, lead singer of the Ark Band, performs at an event organized by the nonprofit Rastafari Coalition marking the 91st anniversary of the coronation of the late Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The coronation day event also included chanting, traditional nyabinghi drumming and the reading of psalms, which are the core of Rastafari holiday celebrations. Luis Andres Henao/AP Show More Show Less 9 of26
10 of26 Empress Imani Tafari, 8, and Ras Mo dance during an event by the Rastafari Coalition marking the 91st anniversary of the coronation of the late Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The coronation day event included chanting, traditional nyabinghi drumming and the reading of psalms, which are the core of Rastafari holiday celebrations. Emily Leshner/AP Show More Show Less
11 of26 Amaha Sellassie prays as Ras'Micael Inman, 12, Miziah Smith, 9, and Taleia Inman, 10, read the Bible during an event by the Rastafari Coalition marking the 91st anniversary of the coronation of the late Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The coronation day event included chanting, traditional nyabinghi drumming and the reading of psalms, which are the core of Rastafari holiday celebrations. Emily Leshner/AP Show More Show Less 12 of26
13 of26 Victoria Williams and Menelik Tafari pray during an event by the Rastafari Coalition marking the 91st anniversary of the coronation of the late Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The coronation day event included chanting, traditional nyabinghi drumming and the reading of psalms, which are the core of Rastafari holiday celebrations. Emily Leshner/AP Show More Show Less
14 of26 A Rastafari attendee makes a hand gesture symbolizing the Star of David during an event by the Rastafari Coalition marking the 91st anniversary of the coronation of the late Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Emily Leshner/AP Show More Show Less 15 of26
19 of26 Ras Todd, left, and Ital chef Ras Mo close their eyes in prayer during a ritual moment at an event organized by the Columbus, Ohio-based Rastafari Coalition marking the 91st anniversary of the coronation of the late Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The coronation day event also included chanting, traditional nyabinghi drumming and the reading of psalms. Luis Andres Henao/AP Show More Show Less
20 of26 Jahdarah Mahan, left, and another member of the Rastafari community play musical instruments at an event organized by the non-profit Rastafari Coalition that marked the 91st anniversary of the coronation of the late Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Luis Andres Henao/AP Show More Show Less 21 of26
22 of26 Mosiyah Tafari of the nonprofit Rastafari Coalition holds a medallion with the image of the late Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I, who is worshipped by followers of the Rastafari faith, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The Rastafari Coalition celebrated the 91st anniversary of the coronation of the late Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Luis Andres Henao/AP Show More Show Less
23 of26 Paul Gentles, a Jamaican artist and member of the Rastafari faith, uses cornmeal to decorate an offering of fruits and flowers during a drumming circle at Brooklyn’s Prospect Park on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. As public opinion and policy continues to shift across the world toward the medicinal and recreational use of cannabis, some Rastafari adherents are questioning their place in the legal market of the herb that they consider sacred. Luis Andres Henao/AP Show More Show Less 24 of26
25 of26 Ras Nyah, left, a Rastafari adherent from the U.S. Virgin Islands, watches musician Milton Blake perform a song about legalizing marijuana, which Rastafari followers believe brings them closer to the divine, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Luis Andres Henao/AP Show More Show Less
26 of26
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mosiyah Tafari banged on drums and chanted psalms with other Rastafari in a ballroom where the smoke of frankincense mixed with the fragrant smell of marijuana — which his faith deems sacred.
The ceremony in Columbus, Ohio marked the 91st anniversary of the coronation of the late Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I, whom Rastafari worship as their savior. For hours, the group played traditional Nyabinghi music on their most important holy day.
