Rash of stolen cars and burglaries from vehicles hits area towns

Since mid-June, there have been more than two dozen motor vehicle burglaries in Ridgefield, Wilton, Darien and New Canaan. Three cars have been stolen in Wilton and one in Ridgefield.

In Ridgefield, a car was stolen, then recovered two days later. The car, left unlocked, was taken from a residence residence on Virginia Court, during the early morning hours on Saturday, June 27, Ridgefield Police said.

The same night a vehicle on Highview Drive had a wallet containing cash and credit cards stolen from a car after it was entered. “Both vehicles were not secured,” police said.

The stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner on Monday, June 29.

And on June 28 a vehicle was entered and a wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked outside a Wilton Road East residence.

So, in the month from June 13 to July 13, Ridgefield had a stolen car, which was returned, and two incidents of larcenies from motor vehicles, according to Capt. Shawn Platt of the Ridgefield Police.

“We continue to urge all residents to be diligent with securing your vehicles and removing your personal effects overnight,” Capt. Platt said.

“Our Detective Bureau is always sharing information with other agencies throughout the region on various crime trends, to include stolen motor vehicles and larcenies.”

Wilton hit hard

Wilton has been harder hit, with three stolen cars and 12 burglaries from motor vehicles in recent weeks.

Wilton had two cars reported stolen on July 7 and another on July 9.

The latest was taken during the overnight from Godfrey Lane, which is off Wilridge Road in North Wilton. According to a Facebook post, the car was a graduation gift to a Wilton High School student. Items belonging to the girl were thrown from the car near Cannon Road and further south on Route 7 near the intersection of Route 33.

The two cars reported stolen on July 7 included a 2014 Lincoln MKT and a 2014 Cadillac SRX. One was taken from Old Belden Hill Road in the southern part of Wilton and the other was from Own Home Avenue, which is off Route 7 in Georgetown. Police did not specify which car was taken from which road. As of July 8, neither had been recovered.

Twelve motor vehicle burglaries were also reported July 7-10 in Wilton: three on Cora Lane, three on Newsome Lane, two on Kent Hills Lane, one on Chipmunk Lane, one on Own Home Avenue, one on Connery Street and one on Sunset Pass.

Capt. Rob Cipolla of the Wilton Police said several credit cards were reported stolen from some vehicles and police are following up on subsequent fraudulent activity. He also said police are reviewing surveillance video available from several homes.

Police posted a video on the department’s Facebook page that shows two men entering two unlocked cars and then leaving, apparently empty-handed, all in less than a minute.

Wilton has logged 15 motor vehicle burglaries so far this year, compared to eight for the same period last year. There have been eight stolen vehicles, compared to none for the first half of last year.

Yelling in Darien

In Darien, at least eight car burglaries were reported to police at the end of last month: two on June 28, several on June 29, and four on June 30.

One resident was alerted when his driveway flood light was activated, prompting him to look outside and see three males get out of a parked vehicle and begin to approach two vehicles in his driveway, which happened to be locked. The man went to his front door and yelled at the suspects, who then returned to their vehicle and left.

One car owner reported his wallet to be missing with his ID, 20 Euros and bank cards. A pair of Beats headphones was missing as well. None of the other incidents resulted in anything being taken.

New Canaan golf clubs

Car burglaries from eight roads in New Canaan were reported between June 3 and June 17.

Items stolen included golf clubs, a wallet, a laptop, prescription medication, headphones, Apple air pods, a wireless Bluetooth speaker, gold earrings, articles of clothing, folding chairs, an umbrella, a backpack, and sunglasses.

All the incidents occurred during the early morning hours.

New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski said it is probable the crimes are being committed by gang members and that many towns in Fairfield County are experiencing similar crimes.

Susan Shultz and Macklin Reid contributed to this article.