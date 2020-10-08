Rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors have charged rapper Tory Lanez with shooting artist Megan Thee Stallion during an argument earlier this year.

Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion's feet, hitting her, after she left a SUV during a fight in the Hollywood Hills on July 12.

He faces two felony charges — one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. A message sent to his representative was not immediately returned.

Lanez, 28, is due to be arraigned Tuesday in Los Angeles. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, is identified in the felony complaint only as Megan P.