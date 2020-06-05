Raleigh extends citywide curfew through Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced on Friday an extension to the citywide curfew through Sunday.

Residents and visitors will be able to move about until 10 p.m. for the next three nights.

Baldwin said at a news conference she understood the frustrations of demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd. She also pointed out some local businesses had experienced looting last weekend amid largely peaceful protests.

“This is not an easy decision," Baldwin said. “I recognize that this will cause hardship on many in our community who have already suffered under the oppressions of COVID-19 and the violence from the weekend.”

Baldwin said the city will soon receive a report reviewing use of force incidents and city council members will participate in a “racial equity training” session this summer.

