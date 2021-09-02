Rainy season unleashes with fury, beauty in US Southwest FELICIA FONSECA, Associated Press Sep. 2, 2021 Updated: Sep. 2, 2021 12:21 a.m.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — After two bone-dry years that sank the U.S. Southwest deeper into drought, this summer's rainy season unleashed with fury.
Monsoon storms have brought spectacular lightning shows, bounties of wildflowers and mushrooms, and record rainfall to the region's deserts. They've also brought destruction, flooding streets and homes, and leading to some swift water rescues and several deaths.
FELICIA FONSECA