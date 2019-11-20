Railroad begins quake repairs along Anchorage embankment

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Railroad has launched repairs for an embankment damaged by the November 2018 magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

KTVA-television reports the work is along mainline track in south Anchorage near the Oceanview neighborhood.

Railroad spokesman Tim Sullivan says workers are moving in tons of rock and fill to stabilize the slope.

He says about 20,000 (18,144 metric tons) tons of rock will be used to shore up the embankment.

Sullivan says fixing drainage above the tracks could benefit the neighborhood as well as the tracks and could prevent flooding.

The work is estimated to cost $2.4 million. Sullivan says the railroad is paying for repairs but will seek reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Major work is expected to be completed by Christmas with landscaping planned for springtime.

___

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com