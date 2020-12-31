Raffle: Rotary Club of Ridgefield having

Chris Stewart / SFC

The Rotary Club of Ridgefield is having an online raffe with a livestreamed drawing New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, at 2 p.m. instead of its Taste of Ridgefield event, which had to be canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Click on the Buy Ticket button at www.ridgefield.rotary7980gives.org/rrrestaffle, or visit RRRESTAFFLE.org to purchase tickets.