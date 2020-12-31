Raffle: Rotary Club of Ridgefield having

A sheet of $100,000 gold certificates series 1934 is on display in the United States during a previous year. The Rotary Club of Ridgefield is livestreaming a drawing New Year’s Day, January 1, at 2 p.m. instead of its usual Taste of Ridgefield event. The drawing is part of the Rotary Club in the town’s online raffle.Chris Stewart / SFC The Rotary Club of Ridgefield is having an online raffe with a livestreamed drawing New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, at 2 p.m. instead of its Taste of Ridgefield event, which had to be canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions. Click on the Buy Ticket button at www.ridgefield.rotary7980gives.org/rrrestaffle, or visit RRRESTAFFLE.org to purchase tickets. The raffle is named RRRESTAFFLE, and will have a grand prize of $2,500 paid in $100 gift certificates to 25 local restaurants. Second prize is $1,250, which will be paid in $50 gift certificates to the same 25 local restaurants. There will also be eight additional prizes of $100 each for use at a local partnering restaurant of the winner’s choice. Gift certificates may be used for dine-in or carryout/delivery orders. The total of all of the prizes is $4,550. Tickets are $20. The total number of tickets sold will be limited to 2,250. Proceeds will support the Ridgefield High School Scholarship and Town Grants Program.