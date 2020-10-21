Radford: COVID cases linked to fraternity party

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Another fraternity at Radford University in Virginia is facing consequences for allegedly violating pandemic-related safety guidelines.

TV station WDBJ reports the school's Kappa Alppha Psi chapter was placed on an interim suspension and is being afforded a conduct hearing after university officials said the fraternity hosted an off-campus party.

Radford University administered 270 COVID-19 tests this week, 59 of which were positive, the station reported. University officials said half of the cases were attributed to the party.

“We can do better, and we must do better,” said university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs.

The fraternity's national office did not immediately respond to a message from the station seeking comment.

The school suspended a different fraternity in August, also in connection with off-campus gatherings.