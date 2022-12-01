Racism uproar at home threatens to eclipse royal visit to US

LONDON (AP) — Renewed allegations of racism at Buckingham Palace threatened to overshadow Prince William’s trip to the United States after campaigners said the palace needed to acknowledge a wider problem that goes beyond one member of staff.
The controversy erupted Wednesday when a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse said a senior member of the royal household interrogated her about her origins during a reception at the palace for people working to end violence against women. Coverage of the issue filled British media on Thursday, clouding a much-anticipated visit the prince hoped will highlight his environmental credentials and show that the monarchy is still relevant in a multi-cultural world.