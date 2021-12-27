Racial reckoning turns focus to roadside historical markers MARK SCOLFORO, Associated Press Dec. 27, 2021 Updated: Dec. 27, 2021 1:06 a.m.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania had been installing historical markers for more than a century when the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 brought a fresh round of questions from the public about just whose stories were being told on the state's roadsides — and the language used to tell them.
The increased scrutiny helped prompt a review of all 2,500 markers by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, a process that has focused on factual errors, inadequate historical context, and racist or otherwise inappropriate references.