RVNAhealth wins award for personal caregiving services

Theresa Santoro, RVNAhealth president & CEO and Melissa Woodhouse, director of RVNAhealth StayWELL Services, display the ‘Provider of Choice’ certificate. StayWELL Caregiving Services were introduced by RVNAhealth in 2014, part of Santoro’s aim to build a ‘continuum of care’ that serves individuals across a lifetime. less Theresa Santoro, RVNAhealth president & CEO and Melissa Woodhouse, director of RVNAhealth StayWELL Services, display the ‘Provider of Choice’ certificate. StayWELL Caregiving Services were introduced by ... more Photo: Contributed / RVNAhealth Photo: Contributed / RVNAhealth Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close RVNAhealth wins award for personal caregiving services 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

RVNAhealth’s StayWELL service line has received a 2020 Best of Home Care — Provider of Choice Award from Home Care Pulse. This award recognizes the top performing non-medical home care agencies in the nation, based upon unfiltered client satisfaction feedback.

RVNAhealth partnered with Home Care Pulse at the beginning of 2020 as part of an ongoing improvement initiative, to better understand the client and caregiver experience. As an independent third-party provider, Home Care Pulse collects candid and direct phone interview feedback monthly from StayWELL clients and caregivers in areas such as impact on daily life, communication, caregiver ability, and client/caregiver compatibility.

“As one of only 16 home care agencies in Connecticut to receive this award, and with many hundreds of agency options in our state, we are honored to be recognized for our outstanding service,” said Melissa Woodhouse, RRT, MOT, OTR/L, CDP, director of RVNAhealth StayWELL Services. “I am extremely proud of our skilled and compassionate caregivers who provide care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. I also extend appreciation to our incredible clients for their feedback and trust in having RVNAhealth care for them or their loved ones.”

To learn more about StayWELL services, visit rvnahealth.org/services/stay-well/ or call 203-438-5555.