RVNAhealth seeks votes to win $1,000 gift for well child clinic

Fairfield County Bank has selected RVNAhealth as one of four charity contenders for its February 2020 Charity of the Month program. This honor is in addition to the bank’s decades-long support of our organization and our mission.

The charity that receives the most votes by the end of the month receives $1,000. If RVNAhealth wins the contest, that $1,000 will be supporting our well-child and pediatric services, particularly focused on un-insured or under-insured children.

The excellent news about this contest is that — unlike that standard democratic process — Fairfield County Bank customers and friends can vote more than once.

Here’s how it works.

· You may vote every single day of the month at a Fairfield County Bank location.*

· You may vote once online

· You may vote once by telephone at 877-431-7431

RVNAhealth is truly grateful to have been selected and we encourage all friends and supporters to cast your votes — again and again — to help us meet our mission!

*Voters need not have a Fairfield County Bank account to participate, but you have to love a century-old institution that truly supports the communities it serves.