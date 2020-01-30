Fairfield County Bank has selected RVNAhealth as one of four charity contenders for its February 2020 Charity of the Month program. This honor is in addition to the bank’s decades-long support of our organization and our mission.

The charity that receives the most votes by the end of the month receives $1,000. If RVNAhealth wins the contest, that $1,000 will be supporting our well-child and pediatric services, particularly focused on un-insured or under-insured children.

The excellent news about this contest is that — unlike that standard democratic process — Fairfield County Bank customers and friends can vote more than once.

Here’s how it works.

· You may vote every single day of the month at a Fairfield County Bank location.*

· You may vote once online

· You may vote once by telephone at 877-431-7431

RVNAhealth is truly grateful to have been selected and we encourage all friends and supporters to cast your votes — again and again — to help us meet our mission!

*Voters need not have a Fairfield County Bank account to participate, but you have to love a century-old institution that truly supports the communities it serves.