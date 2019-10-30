RVNAhealth’s Gigi Weiss earns Innovation Award

At RVNAhealth, we all know that Gigi Weiss, MSPT, CDP, CKTP is incredible. That opinion was seconded when Weiss, RVNAhealth’s director of rehabilitation services, was selected for the Innovation Award by the Connecticut Association for Healthcare at Home (CAHCH).

The CAHCH Innovation Award is given each year to an association member agency or individual who embraces change and consistently strives to use new methods and technologies to optimize home health, hospice or personal care delivery.

During her decade-long tenure at RVNAhealth, Weiss has had a resounding theme: forward progress, forward motion. She has introduced proven programs, such as LSVT Big and Loud®, which helps Parkinson’s patients adapt to the movement and speech issues caused by the disease. She has embraced digital apps and technologies to augment traditional interventions. Meanwhile, under her leadership, the 2,100 square foot RVNAhealth Rehabilitation & Wellness Center was created at RVNAhealth’s 27 Governor Street headquarters, where her team of therapists has rapidly grown from six employees to the current headcount of 32.

Throughout her tenure, Weiss has been deeply committed to the patients who RVNAhealth Rehabilitation Services cares for and the staff that she leads.

“Gigi Weiss has worked tirelessly to help patients get the rehabilitative care that they need, both in their homes and onsite at the RVNAhealth Rehabilitation & Wellness Center,” said Theresa Santoro, MSN, RN, RVNAhealth President & CEO. “She was instrumental in spearheading efforts to help Medicare patients continue to receive therapy in their homes when logistical issues prevented them from pursuing outpatient care.”

Crystal Madyda, PT, Rehabilitation Team Lead, notes that Weiss’s compassionate, friendly nature and dedication to helping her staff develop has earned their loyalty. “I have been with RVNAhealth for nearly six years, and I feel fortunate to know Gigi and work with her,” she said. “She’s a really strong, really caring, and really inspiring leader.”

Weiss received her prestigious award on October 25, 2019, at the Hartford Marriott Downtown, as part of the Connecticut Association for Healthcare at Home Annual Conference.

Nancy Rowe