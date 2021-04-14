Skip to main content
RVNAhealth receives grant from Ridgefield Thrift Shop

The Ridgefield Thrift Shop recently presented RVNAhealth with a check to support its Hospice Fund.

The Ridgefield Thrift Shop (RTS) recently presented RVNAhealth with a grant to support its Hospice Fund. The fund was created two years ago to sustain critical services provided by RVNAhealth’s hospice program, ComfortWELL. The grant’s renewal will continue to offset many un-reimbursed program costs, including bereavement support for patients and families, music therapy, end-of-life wishes and annual memorial services, to name a few.

RVNAhealth’s hospice program serves patients in their residences, including private homes, assisted living facilities, nursing homes or hospitals, and addresses one’s physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs to ensure quality of life and comfort in their final days. The program has grown exponentially since its inception in late 2018. In 2020, the agency cared for 370 hospice patients, a 185 percent increase from the year before.

“We are so thankful to our friends and longtime partners at the Ridgefield Thrift Shop,” said RVNAhealth’s director of philanthropy M.J. Heller. “This grant will provide essential funding to our ComfortWELL program, making sure that our patients and their families receive the full care and support they need during such a sensitive time in their lives. We are so appreciative of the thrift shop’s overwhelming compassion and continued dedication to this partnership.”

The relationship between RVNAhealth and the Ridgefield Thrift Shop dates back to 1937, when the shop was created to support and sustain the work of RVNAhealth, then known as the District Nursing Association. Together, the organizations continue to ensure that quality health care is accessible to individuals throughout Connecticut.

RVNAhealth is a private, nonprofit, mission-driven organization and home health care agency focused on care. It was founded in 1914. If you are interested in supporting RVNAhealth, visit rvnahealth.org/support-us.