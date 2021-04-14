RVNAhealth receives grant from Ridgefield Thrift Shop

Contributed photo

The Ridgefield Thrift Shop (RTS) recently presented RVNAhealth with a grant to support its Hospice Fund. The fund was created two years ago to sustain critical services provided by RVNAhealth’s hospice program, ComfortWELL. The grant’s renewal will continue to offset many un-reimbursed program costs, including bereavement support for patients and families, music therapy, end-of-life wishes and annual memorial services, to name a few.

RVNAhealth’s hospice program serves patients in their residences, including private homes, assisted living facilities, nursing homes or hospitals, and addresses one’s physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs to ensure quality of life and comfort in their final days. The program has grown exponentially since its inception in late 2018. In 2020, the agency cared for 370 hospice patients, a 185 percent increase from the year before.