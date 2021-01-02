RVNAhealth offering running assessments, gait analysis

The RVNAhealth Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, 27 Governor Street in Ridgefield, is offering detailed Running Assessments to help new and veteran runners stay healthy and active in their sport.
“Because running is a highly repetitive motion and an impact activity,” RVNAhealth Physical Therapist, Kate Campbell, DPT, (Doctor of Physical Therapy), and a certified gait analyst,” said. “Injuries can develop. It’s very important to understand one’s vulnerabilities and tendencies, as well as develop smart training plans to reduce the likelihood of injury. No runner I know ever wants to be sidelined,” Campbell said.