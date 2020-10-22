RVNAhealth is giving away free exercise bands

To celebrate Physical Therapy Month this October, RVNAhealth invites community members to stop by the RVNAhealth Rehabilitation & Wellness Center to receive a free exercise band and a collection of posture exercise cards.

The RVNAhealth Rehabilitation Center is located at 27 Governor Street in Ridgefield on the lower level of the RVNAhealth building.

In respect for COVID-19 protocols, masks are required to enter the facility and all guests are requested to sanitize their hands. If the Rehab Center attendance allows for proper distancing, guests may also tour the facility.

RVNAhealth Rehabilitation & Wellness Center is open daily beginning at 8:30 a.m. To visit virtually, go to RVNAhealth.org/rehab or call 203-438-7862.