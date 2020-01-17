RVNAhealth introduces expanded StayWELL services team

There’s no place like home. Indeed, according to AARP, three-quarters of Americans 50 and older hope to stay at home as they age. With swelling demand for personal care and household assistance, RVNAhealth StayWELL non-medical services enters the new decade with the expansion of their Home Health Aide (HHA) supervisory team to include two seasoned clinicians, Danielle Taibi, MOTR/L, DCP and Jessica Spears, LPN.

Taibi and Spears will work collaboratively to conduct client needs assessments, develop and manage customized care plans and oversee a team of approximately 100 live-in and hourly caregivers.

Danielle Taibi joined RVNAhealth in 2014 as an occupational therapist and was promoted to her current role in September 2019. Following a career start in the entertainment industry, Danielle shifted gears to health care in 2009, seeking meaningful work that helped people recover their lives and their health. Prior to RVNAhealth, Danielle worked at Blythedale Children’s Hospital and the orthopedic unit at Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in Westchester. She gained additional experience, including more direct interaction with nursing, in later roles with local sub-acute facilities such as United Hebrew, Greenwich Woods, and Bethel Health Center.

A resident of Ridgefield, CT, Danielle obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts (theater) degree from Syracuse University, and a Master of Science (occupational therapy) from Mercy College. She is certified and licensed as an Occupational Therapist and is a Certified Dementia Practitioner.

Jessica Spears joined the RVNAhealth StayWELL services team in November 2019 and brings a depth of nursing and training expertise to her role. Prior to RVNAhealth, Jessica worked at Ridgefield Primary Care for three years as a nurse. She also has experience as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) instructor and as an acute rehabilitation nurse.

Jessica resides in Danbury, CT and enjoys spending time with her family, studying world history, traveling, and the beach. She is a graduate of Porter & Chester Institute and is currently working toward her Registered Nurse degree at Goodwin College.