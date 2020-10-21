  • RVNAhealth, 27 Governor St., is hosting a drive-through flu clinic Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Photo: RVNAHealth

    RVNAhealth, 27 Governor St., is hosting a drive-through flu clinic Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

    RVNAhealth, 27 Governor St., is hosting a drive-through flu clinic Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

    Photo: RVNAHealth
Photo: RVNAHealth
Image 1 of / 6

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 6

RVNAhealth, 27 Governor St., is hosting a drive-through flu clinic Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

RVNAhealth, 27 Governor St., is hosting a drive-through flu clinic Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Photo: RVNAHealth

RVNAhealth, 27 Governor St., is hosting a drive-through flu clinic Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The clinic is sponsored by BMW of Ridgefield.

Attendees will receive vaccines by RVNAhealth nurses while in their cars. Vaccinations are on a first-come, first-served basis and all flu shot recipients receive a personal hand sanitizer. Those 18 and under also earn a coupon for a free ice cream courtesy of Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe.

For details and to complete a flu shot consent form in advance, visit rvnahealth.org/flu]rvnahealth.org/flu.