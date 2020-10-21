https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/RVNAhealth-hosts-drive-through-flu-clinic-15664002.php
RVNAhealth hosts drive-through flu clinic
Photo: RVNAHealth
RVNAhealth, 27 Governor St., is hosting a drive-through flu clinic Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The clinic is sponsored by BMW of Ridgefield.
Attendees will receive vaccines by RVNAhealth nurses while in their cars. Vaccinations are on a first-come, first-served basis and all flu shot recipients receive a personal hand sanitizer. Those 18 and under also earn a coupon for a free ice cream courtesy of Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe.
For details and to complete a flu shot consent form in advance, visit rvnahealth.org/flu]rvnahealth.org/flu.
