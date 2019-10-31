RVNAhealth hosts annual meeting and reception

RVNAhealth hosts their annual meeting and incorporators’ reception on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 5-7 p.m., at their headquarters at 27 Governor Street. The meeting includes a state of the agency report followed by a short reception.

To learn more, or RSVP, contact the RVNAhealth Philanthropy team at 203-438-5555, ext. 1018 or jdouglas@rvnahealth.org.

The meeting and reception is sponsored by Webster Bank and is open to the public.