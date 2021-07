3 1 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





RVNAhealth recently announced the recipients of its 2021 Mary Edna Cargill Scholarships. The scholarships are awarded each year to Bethel residents who are enrolled in, or pursuing, degrees in a health-related field.

The scholarship was founded in 1968 in memory of Cargill, a former Bethel Visiting Nurse Association employee, school and home care nurse. When the association merged with RVNAhealth last November, the legacy and tradition continued.