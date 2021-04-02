RVNAhealth: Work those hands, strengthen that grip

Contributed photo

In honor of Occupational Therapy Month this April, we bring you a topic near and dear to the hearts of all RVNAhealth OTs — grip strength. Not only does a strong grip make life easier, but in recent years, studies have also identified a connection between grip strength and heart health, suggesting that one’s grip strength is a reliable predictor of cardiovascular disease and other conditions, as well as indicating that grip strength exercises, done consistently over time, can help lower one’s blood pressure.

Grip strength is also a reflection of general body strength and muscle mass and a good indicator of one’s “biological age,” which gauges whether the body is functioning younger or older than its chronological age. Grip strength also provides a snapshot into overall health, and a healthy grip appears to be connected to better heart health, lower blood pressure and more flexible arteries.