RVNAhealth Wellness Fair goes virtual

When an event has run strong for 46 years, cancellation does not come easily. Which is why RVNAhealth has moved its annual Health & Wellness Fair online this year. “Every year at the Health Fair, we host new guests and new families, and every year, we welcome back many of our regulars,” said Theresa Santoro, RVNAhealth president and CEO. “While hosting in person this year was not an option, we want to continue to offer the opportunity and encouragement for people to take stock of their health and recognize if any areas need attention. It’s not good to let things go — even if there is a pandemic in town.”

Katelyn Scribner, marketing and programs coordinator at RVNAhealth, who organizes the Health & Wellness Fair each year, also sees opportunities in the new medium. “Having the Fair online means that it can be live all year long,” said Scribner. “We’re launching the Virtual Wellness Fair at RVNAhealth.org on Saturday, June 13, to coincide with Global Wellness Day, but we plan to update and refresh the page regularly with information, screenings — even videos and webinars — that become available and relevant at different times throughout the year.”

An additional benefit of the Virtual Wellness Fair is that it allows attendees to complete screenings at their own pace — all in one fell swoop; or one a day; when they’re feeling their best; or at whatever schedule best suits the individual.

The Virtual Fair is launching with over 20 health screenings ranging from hearing and vision to vascular health and sleep disorders. “At the live Health & Wellness Fair, we aim for exhibitors and screenings that help you assess your health from head to toe,” said Scribner. “We’re keeping that same theme going with the online version too. The majority of screenings can be completed easily and quickly and there is direction for next steps if your results require further exploration.”

The Virtual Wellness Fair is open to all and appropriate for all ages. While most little ones may not yet have cause for concern about their cholesterol, they may enjoy the balance exercises, eye tests, and taking their pulse — and they can even check their home school setups to see how they fare on the ergonomics test. The RVNAhealth Virtual Wellness Fair will go live at RVNAhealth.org on June 13 at 10 a.m., the same time the live event traditionally opens up. There is no scheduled closing time.

In an announcement, RVNAhealth said it is very grateful to its 2020 Health & Wellness Fair sponsors, who are continuing to support the event in its new incarnation.

The sponsors include: Gold Sponsor: BMW of Ridgefield Silver Sponsors: Adam Broderick Salon & Spa; Bethel Health Care Center; Blue Sky Behavioral Health; OrthoConnecticut; The Vascular Experts; Bronze Sponsor: Webster Bank; Additional Supporters: Caraluzzi’s Market.