RVNAhealth Today: When’s the best time to get a flu shot?

RVNAhealth flu season opened to a full line-up of appointments Sept. 9, including the Fisher-Sleigh Family who came in force with 5 family members, including Kiera, Brian and Conor. RVNAhealth offers vaccines for all those six months and older.

2020 has introduced a whole new lexicon to our world: “coronavirus,” “asymptomatic,” “community spread,” “flattening the curve,” and, as we enter the fall season … “twindemic.” Twindemic refers to the concern of a fall/winter COVID-19 spike coinciding with a severe flu season. Consequently, this year more than ever, health experts are urging everybody (ages 6 months +) to get their flu shots. The flu vaccination can decrease both infection rates and severity of flu-related respiratory illness, which ultimately saves lives and will help to reduce the load on the healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, when is the right time to get the flu shot and reduce your chances of a “twindemic”? Is now too early? No, it’s not.

The CDC recommends September and October as optimal times to get vaccinated. (July and August, however, are premature.) The flu season generally hits hardest between December to March, but cases begin earlier in the season and an early fall vaccination will keep you covered. Plan for it to take about two weeks after vaccination for your body to develop the intended response protection.

