RVNAhealth Today: The Scoop on Shingles

RVNAhealth recently received a shipment of Shingrix, the Shingles vaccine, which has been in high demand and short supply in recent years. The shortage has been due in part to the absolute effectiveness of Shingrix, which was introduced in 2017. Since 1 million people in the U.S. get Shingles each year, and 1 out of 3 will get Shingles in their lifetime, learning more about the disease and the vaccine is a good idea.

Here are key facts: If you’ve had chickenpox, you are at risk for Shingles. (And if you haven’t, you’re not.) Your risk of getting Shingles and developing complications increases as you age. Shingles is a painful rash that develops on one side of the face or body, consisting of blisters that typically scab over in 7 to 10 days and fully clear up within 2 to 4 weeks. Other symptoms can include fever, headache, chills, and upset stomach. About 1 in 10 people who get Shingles develop nerve pain (postherpetic neuralgia) that lasts for months or years after the rash goes away. This is the most common complication of shingles.

The Shingrix vaccine is administered in two doses at least 2 to 6 months apart. Shingrix is approved for most people 50+ and provides up to 90 percent protection against Shingles.

To reserve your dose or learn more, call 203-438-5555 or contact BeWELL@rvnahealth.org.

Theresa Santoro