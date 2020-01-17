RVNAhealth Today: Options for elder care

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the elder American population will increase nearly 70% from 49.2 million in 2016 to 82.3 million by 2040. With this population rising dramatically, so drives the need to plan and consider options for elder care for ourselves and our loved ones.

“Many think family and friends can take responsibility for caregiving and companionship needs, but that is often not a realistic option,” said Melissa Woodhouse, director of RVNAhealth’s StayWELL caregiver and companionship services. “With younger generations often working full time, balancing their own families, and/or being more geographically mobile, the availability of familial caregivers can be strained. Families may also not be prepared to support elderly mental and physical challenges such as dementia and general mobility decline.”

RVNAhealth’s StayWELL services can help fill the caregiver and companionship gap. Whether needing part-time or round-the-clock assistance due to chronic conditions or recovering from a short-term ailment or injury, StayWELL services offer personalized non-medical care provided by Certified Nursing Assistants, under the direction of a management team including a licensed nurse, occupational therapist and geriatric social worker. From basic household assistance to daily personal care to overall elder care planning and management, services are fully customized to the client needs and desires. Household assistance services can support tasks such as light housekeeping, laundry, grocery shopping, meal prep, running errands, and basic pet care. Personal care services are widely varied and include things such as transportation, companionship, bathing and dressing, medication reminders, ambulation and assistance with feeding and toileting. And in all cases, clients benefit from the StayWELL home safety evaluations.

Support and love from family is irreplaceable but, when needed, professional caregivers can offer caring help, expertise and peace of mind.

To learn more, visit the RVNAhealth website or call 203-894-5555.

Theresa Santoro