RVNAhealth Today: Hope is in the Air

Contributed photo

For those fortunate enough to have received their COVID-19 vaccination, you know that the vaccine comes with a refrain of reminders. Continue wearing a mask, maintain physical distance, keep washing those hands. There are several unknowns regarding the vaccine, including longevity of immunization, effectiveness against variants and protection against contracting COVID-19, and transmitting it to others, hence the directive to stay committed to behaviors we’ve become quite familiar with in the past year.

On March 8, offering a glimpse of optimism, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also released “Interim Guidance for the Fully Vaccinated,”, which outlines things the “fully vaccinated” can and can’t do. The guidance is expected to evolve and expand based on the proportion of the population that is fully vaccinated and the rapidly evolving science on COVID-19 vaccines.