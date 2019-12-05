RVNAhealth Today: Give a Lifeline as a holiday gift

It’s safe to say that a personal medical alert device is probably not on most people’s holiday gift list. But that’s not to say that they don’t need one. And that’s not to say that it’s not a great present.

“Every year, we arrange for several Lifelines as holiday gifts,” said Katelyn Scribner, RVNAhealth’s marketing & programs coordinator. “They are mostly given to parents by their children, or loved ones, who care about their independence and safety. A gift certificate is provided as the ‘gift,’ and then we deliver the pendant and install and activate the service. It’s very simple for the gift recipient.”

For those in the dark, Philips Lifeline Medical Alert is a service which offers ‘subscribers’ access to immediate help in the event of a fall or other emergency. The Lifeline subscriber simply wears a Lifeline pendant. If help is needed, they press a button on the pendant and are connected immediately to a trained Lifeline associate — with access to the wearer’s profile — who assesses the situation and seeks appropriate help, be it a designated neighbor, family member, or emergency assistance.

Chris Robertson, 89, an RVNAhealth volunteer, has had her Lifeline pendant for five years and wouldn’t go anywhere without it. “Anything can happen at any time and I like the idea of having help at my fingertips,” said Chris in her lovely (and pragmatic) Scottish brogue. My children live far afield — in Maryland, Thailand, and North Carolina — so the Lifeline gives all of us peace of mind. I understand some seniors don’t like the idea, but for me, it offers freedom.”

What better gift than that. To learn more, visit the RVNAhealth website or call 203-894-5000.

Theresa Santoro