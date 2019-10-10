RVNAhealth Today: A Healthy Change

People change their names for lots of reasons — marriages, separations, transitions, or because their given name was a dreadful mistake! If you’ve ever done it yourself, you know that changing your name can be quite a bit of work.

So why, you may wonder, did the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) change our name to RVNAhealth? It’s simple. We had outgrown our former name. And we got tired of hearing people say, “I didn’t know you do that!”

Since our founding in 1914 as the “District Nursing Association,” RVNAhealth has grown naturally, in response to individual and patient needs. We’ve added many services — preventative care, physical therapy (in-home and at our 2,100-square foot Rehabilitation & Wellness Center), caregivers, and hospice — and we now serve 28 communities in Connecticut.

“Health is not limited to a particular age or stage,” said Theresa Santoro, president & CEO. “It lasts your lifetime, with each stage connected to the next, and the former. Our range of services allows us to care for individuals throughout their lifetimes and to make each stage as good as it can be.”

To learn more, or let us know what you think, visit rvnahealth.org, write to us at info@rvnahealth.org, or call 203-438-5555.

Jo Bennett