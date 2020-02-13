RVNAhealth StayWELL services provide guidance for home safety

We all want our homes to be safe, but the topic becomes of increasing interest for those planning to age at home. Various physical conditions — such as declining stability, reduced vision, arthritis — require adjustments in the home to prevent falls and injury and ensure comfort and usability. These may include removing tripping hazards, improved room lighting, installation of bathroom grab bars, to name a few. But when Alzheimer’s or other dementias enter the picture, home safety considerations take on an even broader perspective, encompassing areas such as poison control, fire safety, and wandering prevention.

If this concern is impacting your family or loved ones, there are many resources available to you. On the internet, the Alzheimer’s Association provides a wealth of home safety tips and considerations for all rooms in your home, removing risks while encouraging independence and social interaction. AARP also offers thoughtful recommendations to prevent harm due to wandering outside the home.

And, closer to home, RVNAhealth StayWELL services can provide initial home assessments, guidance and recommendations on securing your home and, when and if the time is right, we are here to help you find a caregiver with the experience, sensibility and sensitivity to keep your home and loved ones both safe and treasured.

Theresa Santoro