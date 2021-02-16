RVNAhealth: More than just the winter blues

3 1 of 3 RVNAhealth / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 RVNAhealth / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





New England is known for its many charms: traditional architecture, town greens, historic sites, autumn’s kaleidoscope of colors, and the richness of four distinct seasons: hot, sunny summers; snow-laden winters, and the welcome blossoms of spring.

For many each year, however, the arrival of colorful leaves and crisp fall air brings a painful reality called Seasonal Affective Disorder, (SAD), a type of recurring depression signaled by the change of seasons, which typically starts during late fall or winter. While scientists are unclear precisely what causes some to develop the disorder, they do know that women are more likely to suffer from SAD than men, that a shortage of Vitamin D, (which the body produces when exposed to sunlight) exacerbates it and that those afflicted may produce more melatonin than non-sufferers).