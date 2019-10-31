RVNAhealth Hospice Services to host holiday support group

RVNAhealth will hold a Holiday Support Group Tuesdays, Nov. 19 through Dec. 10.

RVNAhealth will hold a Holiday Support Group Tuesdays, Nov. 19 through Dec. 10, from 1-2:30 p.m., at the RVNAhealth Caregiver Support Room, 27 Governor St., Ridgefield.

The program is open to all members of the community and is intended to offer support through the holiday season for those who have experienced a loss. Cindy Merritt, LCSW, and Jana Wu, LCSW, both RVNAhealth Hospice Services social workers, will lead the sessions.

“Topics will include how to cope with the emotions and feelings of the season, how to handle holiday traditions, and what to do differently — and the same,” said Merritt.

It is not necessary for participants to attend all four sessions; participants may attend any or all of the sessions. However, guests must register in advance by contacting Merritt at cmerritt@rvnahealth.org or 475-529-5160.