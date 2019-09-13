RVNA offers flu shots

It’s probably safe to say that very few adults actively enjoy getting their flu shot. But it’s a means to an end, and most of us can rationalize that getting the flu is a lot more uncomfortable and inconvenient than getting the flu shot.

But children don’t always see it this way. For many kids, getting a shot has a prominent spot in their top 10 list of scary things. And it’s not just the shot. It’s the anticipation.

RVNA offers flu shots to everybody 6 months and older, so we see many a reluctant child each year. Fortunately, we have the skills, environment, activities, and incentives to make the experience a positive one for kids and their parents.

Skills: RVNA nurses are experienced, kind, and adept at giving shots expediently, professionally, and gently.

Environment: Clean, fresh and bright, the RVNA Center for Exceptional Care is clinical, comforting, and calm — all at the same time.

Activities: Books, coloring sheets, word games, an active mind has less time to dread the inevitable.

Incentives: Two words. Ice cream! All kids 18-years and younger who get their flu shot with RVNA get a free kid’s cone courtesy of Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe, plus entry into a prize-worthy raffle.

Learn more at ridgefieldvna.org or call 203-438-5555.

Theresa Santoro