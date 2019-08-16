RVNA Today: Addressing balance and dizziness

Feeling Dizzy? You’re not Alone.

If you've never heard the words “vestibular therapy” before, consider yourself lucky. And about to be informed. If you’ve ever experienced vertigo, dizziness, falls, or imbalance, however, the words might ring a bell.

Vestibular therapy is a form of rehabilitation, performed by specially-trained physical therapists, that specifically addresses balance and dizziness. Dizziness is the second most common complaint heard in doctors’ offices and the #1 complaint for individuals over 70. Statistics reported by The National Institute of Health indicate that dizziness will occur in 90 million of the nation’s population at some time in their lives.

“People get dizzy — aka ‘the vertigo’ — for a variety of medical reasons,” said Gigi Weiss, MSPT, director of Rehabilitation and one of three certified vestibular therapists at RVNA, “and it can occur gradually or come on suddenly and acutely. It can range from absolutely debilitating to simply annoying and inconvenient. In all instances, when you’re dizzy, you need to find out why.”

The role of the vestibular therapist is to do just that — identify the root cause and develop and execute a therapeutic plan to address it. “At RVNA, we see vestibular patients of all ages, including children, both at our Rehab Center and in their homes. Some already understand where the dizziness is coming from, and we treat them. Others don’t know and it’s our job to help them find out and regain their equilibrium.”

If you are experiencing general dizziness; suffer from headaches or frequent falls; experience imbalance or the need to hold onto objects when walking, it’s time to explore the issue.

