RPC: To mask or not to mask?

Oh boy, we hear the debates: It’s my right not to wear a mask! It’s all a hoax!

Where does our social responsibility lie? The 40 Developmental Assets teach us that if we are to grow up being healthy adults these assets are best developed in us as children.

My bet is the people saying they won’t wear a mask did not learn these assets as a young person. I know I was not taught them.

The developmental asset here needed would be caring and responsibility.

If these traits are not developed in us as young people, we may not develop empathy, or even worse, develop narcissistic personality disorder.

The trademark of empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. Notice it does not say agree with, but I digress.

Another of the 40 Developmental Assets is equality and social justice. These are critical issues that help us blossom into productive caring adults.

Take a look at them and see if you and/or your children have learned them or are learning them. You can google 40 developmental assets. And of course, it is not too late to learn anything...

LouAnn Daprato