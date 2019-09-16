RPAC Gallery partners with Ability Beyond

RPAC Gallery, whose Main Street gallery makes its grand debut on Tuesday, Sept. 17, will host a series of initiatives in support of Ability Beyond, which provides a wide range of services for over 3,000 people with a disability that inhibits their activities of daily living — including numerous residential alternatives, employment training, career counseling, job placement services, cognitive and life skills instruction, clinical and therapeutic support, and volunteer and recreational activities.

The gallery will play host to “Healing Through Art,” a group show to benefit Ability Beyond from Saturday, Sept. 21, through Saturday, Sept. 28. This show will be done in partnership with Ridgefield Art on Main.

RPAC Gallery will showcase “the amazing artwork” Ability Beyond students created with their art teacher Susan Jackson of Georgetown School of the Arts, an announcement said.

The artwork by Ability Beyond students will be displayed in the RPAC Gallery alongside pieces by RPAC Art Center & Academy’s resident artists. Additionally, participating retail storefronts throughout Main Street will be showing artwork by Ability Beyond artists, featuring personal stories about how they and their loved ones healed through art.

On Saturday Sept. 21, from noon to 6 p.m., RPAC Gallery will host an interactive community art project, in which members of the public are invited to “Throw Happiness” at a large canvas to create an abstract burst of color.

The finished artwork will be displayed at RPAC Gallery and auctioned, with all proceeds benefiting Ability Beyond. Additionally, during this event, RPAC Gallery will donate 10 percent of all gallery sales and 100 percent of community auction proceeds to benefit Ability Beyond.

For more information, contact RPAC Gallery via phone at 475-215-5740, email at info@rpacartartcenter.com, or online at rpacgallery.com. RPAC Gallery is located at 410 Main Street. It can be found on Facebook (www.facebook.com/RPACGallery) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/rpacgallery) for the latest news about upcoming events, dates, and images from resident artists.