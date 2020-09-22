RPAC Gallery celebrates one year anniversary

RPAC Gallery, 410 Main St., Ridgefield, is celebrating its one-year anniversary with an art exhibition titled "Seeing 2020" through the eyes of RPAC Art Center's resident artists.

To celebrate the gallery’s first year and to bring a spotlight to 2020, the artists were given a prompt on how they see 2020 and how their unique experiences influenced their artwork. From quarantine, to Black Live Matters, to emotional turmoil to the wildfires, each artist created artwork that will be shown in the Gallery from Sept. 24-Nov. 29.

Some artwork may be considered controversial. RPAC does not support any one point of view and is unaffiliated with any political ideology.

Artist receptions will be held at the gallery on Thursday, Sept 24, from 6-9 p.m.; Friday, Sept 25, private showings available by appointment, from noon-7 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept 26, from 4-7 p.m. To view the gallery virtually, visit https://www.rpacgallery.com/upcoming-events.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed.

For more information, call 203-894-5609, visit http://www.rpacgallery.com/ or email info@rpacgallery.com.