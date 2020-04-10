RPAC Art Center offers online workshops, gallery viewings

RPAC Art Gallery features works by resident artists, all available for purchase. RPAC Art Gallery features works by resident artists, all available for purchase. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close RPAC Art Center offers online workshops, gallery viewings 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

RPAC Art Center and Academy is offering virtual online workshops, including Adobe Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, and Painting. The technology allows for real-time interaction and sharing.

Class schedules vary, accommodating most schedules and are taught by RPAC co-founder and Professor Greg Mursko.

For details, visit rpacartcenter.com/. RPAC Art Center and Academy is located at 424R Main Street.

RPAC Art Gallery, at 410 Main St. features works by the resident artists, all available for purchase. The online home, RPACgallery.com, allows potential buyers to view gallery pieces. Purchases can be delivered, or curbside pick-up is available.

For more information, contact RPAC via email at info@rpacartartcenter.com, or online at rpacgallery.com.