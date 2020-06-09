RPAC Art Center and Academy announces summer programs

RPAC announces their summer programming including Digital Design Classes, Portfolio Development, and Independent Study Courses. Develop new skills from Digital Design and Fine Art instructors with over 30 years of experience. Learn virtually or in-person at RPAC Art Center and Academy, where safety is a top priority. Class capacity has been reduced ensuring 6 feet between students and instructors per CDC and CT state guidelines, in a clean, sanitized environment where masks are mandatory. If virtual learning is your preferred option, RPAC Academy can accommodate you with live instruction via Zoom.

Adobe Creative Cloud Digital Design classes are available for a limited time at $20/two hours. Choose from Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign — course levels range from beginner to advanced. Classes are instructor-guided at RPAC Art Center and Academy’s state-of-the-art iMac computer lab, Adobe Creative Cloud software access included during all in-person classes. You may also download a 7-day free trial by program or the entire suite directly through Adobe Creative Cloud’s website. Virtual classes also are available via Zoom.

Portfolio Development sessions are available for young artists aiming to create competitive portfolios for art-school and college admissions. Now is a perfect time to begin, continue or finish your portfolio with the guidance and direction from the RPAC Academy instructors. Each one-on-one workshop is tailored based on your focus area and will be conducted at the RPAC Art Center and Academy, or virtually via Zoom. Portfolio Development sessions are offered at our member rate of $40 per hour/3-hour minimum or $120.

Independent Study is designed for students and individuals who are looking to learn a new skill or to develop and refine a specific area of interest in the Visual Arts. You determine the emphasis of the area of study and your desired objective. RPAC Academy instructors will guide you through frequent student-teacher critiques and discussions. Scheduling is flexible based on your needs, either in-person at the RPAC Art Center and Academy or via Zoom. Independent Study sessions are offered at our member rate of $40 per hour/3-hour minimum or $120.

All classes and individual sessions are instructor-guided by Dee Dee Colabella and Greg Mursko.

Dee Dee Colabella, RPAC founder, owner, educator, and artist from Ridgefield, captures mood and emotion in still life and figurative works on canvas. She has 30 years of experience in the arts working in the fields of graphic arts, advertising, event planning, and education. Dee Dee has a Master of Fine Arts Degree from Western Connecticut State University.

Greg Mursko, RPAC co-founder and art director, artist, and educator, has over 30 years of advertising and graphic design experience. He has earned award-winning accolades, including Festival International De La Photographie De Mode at Canne, three Ozzie design awards, and more. Greg has four years of teaching graphic design and studio art at the collegiate level. He currently holds a Master of Arts degree from Syracuse University and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Western Connecticut University.

For more information, call 475-215-5740 or email infor@rpacartcenter.com. RPAC Art Center and Academy is located at 424R Main Street (above 850 Degree Wood Fired Pizza Restaurant) and RPAC Gallery is located at 410 Main Street. Find Us on Facebook and Instagram.

All in-person and/or group gatherings will follow State of CT protocols. In the event that a class or scheduled session may need to be canceled, a refund for any unused portion will be issued in the same form of payment as at the time of registration.