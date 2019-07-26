ROARings: Tabby cat Dancer seeks forever family

Dancer. Dancer. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ROARings: Tabby cat Dancer seeks forever family 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Where will you find our sweet Dancer if you were to visit our cat room? Probably in a comfy chair cuddling in a visitor’s lap and gently purring. In spite of some bumps in the road early in her young life, this adorable 1-year old craves the closeness and warmth of people.

Dancer, our green-eyed beauty, was rescued from a home with an overabundance of cats. She’s grateful for a chance at a new beginning.

Where else might you find her? Sometimes on top of a cat tree gazing through a large window, watching some of the birds nibbling away and others splashing in the birdbath.

Dancer has a gentle disposition, and with the gracefulness of a ballerina, you might find her jumping up to catch that elusive mouse at the end of a wand toy or chasing and playing with cat toys of all kinds.

Our gray, blue, and silver tabby is beautiful both inside and out. She’s hoping to dance into your home and your heart. Will you give her a chance to find a forever family whom she can trust and know that they will always be there for her?

Dancer is up-to-date with her vaccinations and has been spayed. Visit the ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter’s website at roar-ridgefield.org to learn about adoptable cats and dogs, open hours and volunteer opportunities. We’re located at 45 South St. and open from Thursday through Monday.

Mary Ellen Egan