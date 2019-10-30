ROARings: Marcella, the tabby seeks furr-ever home

Marcella Marcella Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ROARings: Marcella, the tabby seeks furr-ever home 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Sunshine on her shoulder makes her happy! Our sweet little Marcella can often be found relaxing in an upper window in our cat room. She just loves the warmth of the sun while she’s napping.

Marcella, a pretty little tabby, just celebrated her 2nd birthday. Such a sweetheart! She enjoys meeting people as long as they slowly get to know her, give her time, and be kind and gentle. She likes cat companions, too, especially those with similar personalities.

Our little love bug is up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed. She will definitely be the sunshine of your life!

When you visit the cat room at the shelter, meet the other cat residents, each with a different personality, who are also looking for a furr-ever home.

Visit the ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter’s website at roar-ridgefield.org to learn about adoptable cats and dogs and volunteer opportunities. The shelter is located at 45 South St. and open from Thursday through Monday.

Mary Ellen Egan